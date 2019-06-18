UrduPoint.com
Upcoming Russia-US-Israel Meeting Aimed At Resolving Syrian Crisis - Russian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:43 PM

The upcoming meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat is aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria and in the Middle East as a whole, Artyom Kozhin, the deputy director of the Information and Press Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday

"The meeting is aimed at finding joint practical steps in the interests of resolving the crisis in Syria and in the Middle East as a whole," Kozhin said.

According to the official, Russia sees potential in new formats on the Syrian crisis, but it does not forget the previous formats, including the Astana format that comprises Turkey, Iran and Russia.

"[Russia] is looking for formats that will help promote peace and stability in Syria, ensure its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as the final elimination of international terrorism on the Syrian soil, the return of the refugees and socio-economic reconstruction of the country," he added.

The much-anticipated meeting is due to be held in Jerusalem at the end of June.

Earlier in June, Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik that Tehran expected Moscow to take a principled position on the crisis in Syria at the upcoming meeting with officials from the United States and Israel.

