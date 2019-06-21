UrduPoint.com
Upcoming Summit In Sochi Very Important For African Leaders - South African Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:00 AM

The first Russia-Africa summit set to take place in the Russian city of Sochi this fall is very important for the leaders of African countries, South African Ambassador to Russia Nomasonto Maria Sibanda-Thusi told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The first Russia-Africa summit set to take place in the Russian city of Sochi this fall is very important for the leaders of African countries, South African Ambassador to Russia Nomasonto Maria Sibanda-Thusi told Sputnik.

"The summit in Sochi is very important and is taken very seriously by the African heads of state," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the Russia,Africa Economic Conference.

The diplomat added that the conference itself was very important because it was part of "all the activities the Russian Federation is having in order to foster its historic relationship with African Union and of course the African continent."

The conference is part of the Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) that are currently held in Moscow.

The Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place on October 31 and bring together major state, non-state and business actors.

