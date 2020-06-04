UrduPoint.com
Upcoming Time Magazine Cover To Commemorate Death Of George Floyd

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Upcoming Time Magazine Cover to Commemorate Death of George Floyd

The cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine will commemorate the death of George Floyd and other African Americans who have died as a result of racial inequality, the publication said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine will commemorate the death of George Floyd and other African Americans who have died as a result of racial inequality, the publication said on Thursday.

An oil painting by artist Titus Kaphar that depicts the pain felt by African American mothers after the deaths of their children will be the cover image for the magazine's June 15 edition.

"In her expression, I see the Black mothers who are unseen, and rendered helpless in this fury against their babies. As I listlessly wade through another cycle of violence against Black people, I paint a Black mother... eyes closed, furrowed brow, holding the contour of her loss," Kaphar wrote in a separate piece published online by the magazine on Thursday.

The Names of 35 African-American men and women who died as a result of racial inequality, many in altercations with the police, will be published around the border of the painting.

The magazine used another of Kaphar's paintings for a 2014 edition that covered the protests in Ferguson, Missouri after Michael Brown, an African American man, was fatally shot by a white police officer.

On May 25, George Floyd died in the custody of law enforcement officers in the city of Minneapolis. One day later, a video was published showing a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes while the latter was handcuffed and lying on the ground. Floyd's death has sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and racial inequality across the globe.

Chauvin and three other officers involved in the incident have since been arrested and charged.

