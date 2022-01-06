Upcoming US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva to Include Session on Arms Control - Blinken

The upcoming bilateral strategic stability talks between Russia and the United States will include a special session to address arms control issues, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"We have coming up next week conversations with Russia bilateral between the United States and Russia through something that was established last year, the Strategic Stability Dialogue, this came out of the extension of the New START agreement... but we're going to have a special session of that dialogue to deal with some of the issues of concern that Russia has raised as well as issues of concern that the United States has," Blinken said during a press conference.