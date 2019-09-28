UPDATE 1 - Presidential Election Begins in Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Nationals of Afghanistan are going to polls on Saturday to elect the country's president in a vote that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, 4,900 our of 7,000 selected polling stations opened across the country.

Notably, the authorities dispatched 72,000 security officers to ensure security at the polling sites amid the Taliban's threats to the public to avoid the election.

Sputnik spoke to Madina, one of the Afghan women who came to polling centers to cast their votes on Saturday.

Madina said she would never have fear for the Taliban's threats, adding she went to a polling site to select Afghans' future.

In the meantime, polling centers opened in Paktia province. People were seen standing in line to cast their votes.

At a press conference last evening, Paktia officials assured the population that there were no problems with security at the polling centers in the province.