(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A blast erupted near the Green Village compound in Kabul on Monday, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

"The explosion took place around 9:50 in the evening near the Green Bridge in the 9th district of Kabul. Details to follow," the ministry tweeted.

Sanger Niazi, a local resident who was injured in the explosion, told Sputnik that that a gunfight was on in the area. The walled-off compound houses foreign embassies.

Representatives of the Afghan security forces told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity that explosives were reportedly placed in a fuel tanker.

"At the same time, tank containers of the tanker have also exploded and are currently on fire. The police forces and special forces have blocked the area. Details will be reported later," Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, wrote on Twitter, adding that the bombing damaged the area of about one square kilometer in the eastern Kabul.

There is no exact information about casualties caused by the blast, but people in the area told Sputnik that ambulances were taking those injured from the scene. The area is sealed off by the Afghan forces and reporters are not allowed to enter the area.

Later in the day, the Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the attack.

In January, Taliban terrorists have already targeted the Green Village area in Kabul with a bomb explosion. A bomb-laden car blew up near the compound, which was a secure area housing several foreign organizations, leaving at least four people killed and about 100 more wounded.