UPDATE 2 - Afghan Vice President Saleh Unharmed in Kabul Blast That Targeted Him - Press Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Two people were killed and seven others injured in a blast on Kabul's Taimani Square that targeted Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, Saleh was not harmed, his press office said in a statement on Facebook.

"Afghanistan's enemy once again tried to harm Amrullah Saleh, but... Saleh escaped unharmed," the press office said.

The vice president's son, Ebad Saleh, confirmed the attack.

"I was alongside H.E FVP [first vice president] when our vehicle was targeted.

I assure you he's fine and everybody is fine, no martyrs from ours just yet," he wrote on Twitter.

An eyewitness told Sputnik that several people had been injured in the explosion that targeted Saleh's convoy, including Saleh's bodyguards.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the radical movement was not linked to the explosion. According to him, four people were killed in the attack, and 14 others were injured, including Saleh's guards.