UPDATE 2 - Air Raid Alerts in Effect in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, at around midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid alerts were issued in the regions of Odesa, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kharkiv. Air raid warnings were later in effect in the regions of Kiev, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia.

Ukrainian media reported overnight that explosions were heard in the Mykolaiv region. Local authorities said that blasts were heard in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.