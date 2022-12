UPDATE 2 - Air Raid Sirens Heard Across Ukraine - Ministry Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Air raid warnings were issued in a number of Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off shortly after midnight in the Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid warnings were issued again in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Early on Saturday morning, air raid sirens went off in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and have introduced scheduled power cuts to save energy.