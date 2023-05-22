UPDATE 2 - Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Multiple Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Later in the night, air raid sirens sounded in the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Kiev, as well as the capital city itself. Air raid warnings were also issued in Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region.

Early on Monday morning air raid warnings were in effect across most of Ukraine, according to data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian media reported in the early hours of Monday that explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk overnight, as well as in the region of Kharkiv and in the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier on Sunday night, air raid warnings were issued in the regions of Odesa and Kharkiv.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.