UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Around 10,000 Protesting 'Steinmeier Formula' For Eastern Ukrainian Peace In Kiev - Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

UPDATE 2 - Around 10,000 Protesting 'Steinmeier Formula' for Eastern Ukrainian Peace in Kiev - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Thousands of protesters unhappy with a peace plan that seeks to give wider autonomy to parts of eastern Ukraine, known as the Steinmeier formula, gathered in Kiev's Independence Square on Sunday, police said.

"There are around 10,000 people there now. There have been no violations [of public order]," the city police's press office said on its official Facebook page.

The demonstrators held a so-called veche, a popular assembly, where they agreed to stop the Ukrainian government's perceived "capitulation" to independence supporters in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

Territories controlled by the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have been promised autonomy if they hold elections under Ukrainian laws. The plan is dubbed "the Steinmeier formula" after Germany's president and ex-foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who proposed it.

Organizers of Sunday's protest said the rally was a warning to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had said he respected the people's right to protest but urged them not to give in to provocations.

Demonstrators demanded in turn that Zelenskyy resign and promised to protect national interests. The protest was attended by many politicians on the right of the political spectrum. Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the nationalist Freedom party, called for a bigger rally on October 14.

After the assembly ended, a smaller group of protesters marched to the president's office to demand that he do not "cross red lines" in an attempt to resolve the Donbas conflict. They then moved on to the Ukrainian parliament under a police convoy, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Stops were also made outside the cabinet's building and in the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred where demonstrators paid tribute to people killed during anti-government protests in late 2013 and early 2014. The crowd then dispersed. Police said the marchers did not break any rules.

A conflict erupted in eastern Ukraine in 2014 after a coup in Kiev put a new government in charge, which sent troops east in a bid to quash a pro-independence uprising. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany have been holding talks in an effort to end the war.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Police Ukraine Russia Parliament Facebook France Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence October Sunday Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SWBC Office invites Arab writers and poets to cont ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Government attends GITEX Technology Week 2 ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.