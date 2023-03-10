BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) At least six people have been killed in a shooting outside a center of the Jehovah's Witness religious movement (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) in the German city of Hamburg, local media reported on Thursday.

According to German newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost, the shooting occurred at around 9:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Thursday in the Alsterdorf quarter of Hamburg. At least six people have been killed, and many more have been gravely wounded in the accident.

Hamburger Morgenpost reported that at least 24 people have been wounded during the shooting, including seven of them being in critical condition.

Police and rescue services have arrived at the scene, the report said, adding that the shooter has yet to be caught and was on the run.

The Hamburg Police said on Friday it believed that the shooter was presumably dead.

"We found a man in the building with no signs of life, who we believe was the perpetrator," the police said on Twitter.

The police added that the investigation at the site was underway to determine whether the shooter had any accomplices.

According to German media Wetterauer Zeitung and Allgemeine Zeitung, the shooting occurred near the center of the Jehovah's Witness religious movement.