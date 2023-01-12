UPDATE 2 - At Least 6 People Injured in Stabbing Attack at Train Station in Paris - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) At least six people, including a police officer, were injured in a stabbing attack at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

France's national state-owned railway company SNCF told the newspaper that the suspect was also injured and was evacuated from the crime scene.

The attack took place at 06:40 a.m. local time (05:40 GMT), the newspaper said, noting that the station now operates normally.

Earlier in the day, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources in police, that an unidentified attacker stabbed several people at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, adding that the police already neutralized the suspect.

The man reportedly received three bullet wounds and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 20-year-old attacker arrived in France three years ago from Libya and was due to be deported back to his homeland in the summer of 2022, according to the broadcaster. He was known to the French police for a number of offenses, including thefts and break-ins, and had already served a prison term.

Control over the deportation of citizens illegally staying in France is practically not carried out due to the unfavorable situation in Libya and the lack of a mechanism for interaction on the issue between the French and Libyan authorities, BFMTV reported.