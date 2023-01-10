UPDATE 2 - Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing in India Due to Bomb Threat - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) A plane of Russian air company Azur Air flying from Moscow to Goa has landed in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks due to a report of an explosive device on board, a source in the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation told Sputnik on Monday.

"The plane landed in the state of Gujarat.

An inspection is underway," the source said.

No one on board was injured, Azur Air's press service told Sputnik, adding that the airport security service would decide on the flight's resumption after examining the aircraft.

The Russian Embassy in India is in contact with the country's authorities in connection with the incident, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.