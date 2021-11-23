UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Ballet Teacher Poroshin's Trial On Sex Assault Charges To Start In January - Consul In US

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE 2 - Ballet Teacher Poroshin's Trial on Sex Assault Charges to Start in January - Consul in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A pre-trial hearing in the case of ballet instructor Ivan Poroshin, accused of molesting a minor, is scheduled for January 10, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik on Monday.

"The (pre-trial) court hearing is scheduled for January 10, and we hope that the trial will not be postponed, and he will not have to wait for this," Zakharov said. "We provided Russian-speaking lawyers to the family ... we ensured that a Russian-speaking translator was assigned to him so that he could familiarize himself with the case materials and the charges," Zakharov said.

According to the court's database, the hearings in the Poroshin case were originally scheduled to start on November 18, but were postponed until January 25. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 10.

There are eight criminal episodes in the Poroshin case, the first is kidnapping, and the rest are related to sexual conduct with a minor.

Poroshin is a teacher at a ballet school in Arizona. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. According to the local branch of the NBC channel, citing the police, Poroshin admitted to having had sexual contact with the minor.

"At present, Poroshin is being held in the Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix. During our contacts with the Sheriff's Office, as well as the judicial authorities of Maricopa, we raised a number of issues of concern to the family of the detainee, at the same time demanding strict observance of his legal rights," Zakharov also told Sputnik.

He said the Russian Consulate General is closely monitoring the situation.

"We would like to note that taking into account the existing consular practice and precedents, it is very difficult for a man accused by a woman of sexual assault in the United States to prove his innocence, despite the fragility of the 'evidence' and, at times, absurdity of the alleged acts," Zakharov said.

"An example is the case of 82-year-old Russian tourist S.Ya. Shumov, who was found guilty of 'harassment' in 2019 by a court in Denver (Colorado), despite his considerable age and extremely dubious reputation of the 'victim'," he said.

Zakharov said Poroshin's relatives cannot afford a private lawyer, and a public defender was assigned to him.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Kidnapping Russia Jail Lawyers Student Man Same Phoenix Denver Houston United States January November Criminals Women 2019 Family Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

4 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

4 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

4 hours ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

4 hours ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.