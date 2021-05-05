UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Biden, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Afghanistan, 'Threat Posed By Iran' - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

UPDATE 2 - Biden, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Afghanistan, 'Threat Posed By Iran' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) President Joe Biden in a recent telephone call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed middle East issues of mutual interest concerning Afghanistan and Iran, among others, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan...They discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle Peace," the release said.

Biden also emphasized to the Crown Prince the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel, adding that he fully supports strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords peace agreement, the release said.

In addition, Biden and the Crown Prince stressed the need to work together to address the humanitarian crisis stemming from the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the release said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Israel Iran Nuclear White House UAE Abu Dhabi Ethiopia Middle East From Agreement

Recent Stories

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

1 hour ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

2 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

39 minutes ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

39 minutes ago

US, Allies to Pressure Caracas Until Venezuela 'Re ..

56 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.