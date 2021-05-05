UPDATE 2 - Biden, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Afghanistan, 'Threat Posed By Iran' - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) President Joe Biden in a recent telephone call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed middle East issues of mutual interest concerning Afghanistan and Iran, among others, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan...They discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle Peace," the release said.

Biden also emphasized to the Crown Prince the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel, adding that he fully supports strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords peace agreement, the release said.

In addition, Biden and the Crown Prince stressed the need to work together to address the humanitarian crisis stemming from the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the release said.