UPDATE 2 - Biden Promises to Eliminate Tax Cuts for Wealthiest Few

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that, if victorious on Election Day, he will eliminate a fraction of his predecessor's tax cuts that benefited the top one tenth of one percent.

"When I said about the [President Donald] Trump tax cuts about $1.3 trillion of the $2 trillion in these tax cuts went to the top one tenth of one percent. That's what I am talking about eliminating, not all the tax cuts that are all out there," Biden said during a televised town hall event Thursday evening.

He cited Moody's study which projected that his tax reform will create 19.6 million new good-paying jobs and increase US GDP by $1 trillion more than under the incumbent Donald Trump.

Biden also said defunding police would be wrong. More police mean less crime.

He also said he would establish a group compries of law enforcement, sociual workers and minoritries to look into communcity policing.

Regarding Trump's move to try and fast-track confirmation of supreme court pick before the election, Biden said if he is elected he would not rule out "packing" the court himself, although he is not a "fan."

Biden said he will maybe lay out his view on court-packing before the election.

Biden also vowed to halt oil subsidies but promised not to ban fracking.

The former vice president said his administration would shoot to reach zero net emissions by 2035.