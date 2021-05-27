UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Biden Urges Congress To Act After California Rail Yard Shooting Leaves 9 Dead

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:20 AM

UPDATE 2 - Biden Urges Congress to Act After California Rail Yard Shooting Leaves 9 Dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on Congress to take immediate action to end the epidemic of gun violence in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard that left nine dead, including the shooter.

"Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the horrific tragedy that took place this morning in San Jose, where a lone gunman murdered at least eight people and wounded several others at a county rail yard," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. "Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America."

Biden has ordered flags at Federal facilities in the United States to be lowered at half-staff for the mass shooting in the US city of San Jose, California, that left nine people dead, including the gunman.

Early Wednesday morning, a gunman killed eight people at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail facility where both the shooter and the victims worked, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Police officers did not exchange gunfire with the gunman and the assumption is he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the spokesperson said.

According to local Fox affiliate, KTVU, citing multiple unnamed sources, Sam James Cassidy, 57, a technician, has been identified as the supset. Cassidy's home was the site of a suspicious fire that broke out shortly before the mass shooting, the report said.

This year, mass shootings have taken place at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Exchange Died San Jose Santa Clara Boulder Rock Hill Indianapolis United States SITE Congress From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

2 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

4 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.