UPDATE 2 - Biden Urges Congress to Act After California Rail Yard Shooting Leaves 9 Dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on Congress to take immediate action to end the epidemic of gun violence in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard that left nine dead, including the shooter.

"Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the horrific tragedy that took place this morning in San Jose, where a lone gunman murdered at least eight people and wounded several others at a county rail yard," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. "Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America."

Biden has ordered flags at Federal facilities in the United States to be lowered at half-staff for the mass shooting in the US city of San Jose, California, that left nine people dead, including the gunman.

Early Wednesday morning, a gunman killed eight people at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail facility where both the shooter and the victims worked, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Police officers did not exchange gunfire with the gunman and the assumption is he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the spokesperson said.

According to local Fox affiliate, KTVU, citing multiple unnamed sources, Sam James Cassidy, 57, a technician, has been identified as the supset. Cassidy's home was the site of a suspicious fire that broke out shortly before the mass shooting, the report said.

This year, mass shootings have taken place at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.