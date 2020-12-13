UPDATE 2 - Blast in Kabul Leaves 2 People Killed, 2 Injured - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) An explosion occurred in the Khair Khana area in the Afghan capital's northwest on Sunday morning, leaving two people killed and two others injured, Kabul police spokesman Firdaws Faramarz said.

Faramarz told Sputnik earlier in the day that a magnetic mine exploded in the 15th police district of Kabul.

In a statement to media, the police spokesman said that the blast killed two people and injured two others.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik earlier in the day that the blast targeted the vehicle of Afghan parliament member Tawfiq Wahdat.

Wahdat survived the blast, as he was not inside the car at the time when the improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, the lawmaker told media.

"The bomb killed the driver and a guard," Wahdat said.

No group has so far taken the responsibility for the attack.

The number of IED attacks in various parts of Kabul has increased in recent months. The Khair Khana area was hit by a rocket on Saturday, leaving one person killed and another one injured.