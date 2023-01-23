UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Body Found Inside Vehicle Linked To California Mass Shooting - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

UPDATE 2 - Body Found Inside Vehicle Linked to California Mass Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A Swat team has breached a white van linked to the mass shooting in California and found a body inside, ABC news reports.

Earlier on Sunday, US media reported that two vehicles of the US special services had surrounded a white van, which possibly contained the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting that left 10 people killed and 10 others injured.

According to ABC, a body could be seen on the driver's seat of the van involved in the police standoff that lasted for over two hours on Sunday.

According to US media reports, the man involved in the standoff may have shot himself.

The standoff occurred at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda in the city of Torrance, California. The white van is reportedly linked to a separate incident in the neighboring city of Alhambra, where a gunman, presumably the same suspect, was disarmed by bystanders at a ballroom and then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to ABC.

"The suspect walked in there, probably with the intent to kill more people, and two brave community members decided they were going to jump into action and disarm him," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said, as quoted by USA Today.

No injuries were reported following the Alhambra incident, which occurred about 20-30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting. A weapon was discovered at the scene, police said, adding that it could be the same firearm used in Monterey Park.

Later, Luna noted that the police found a semi-automatic magazine-fed assault pistol with an attached high-capacity magazine.

Late on Saturday, January 21, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, located east of Los Angeles, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others. He then fled the scene. The incident occurred at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival to celebrate Lunar New Year. The City of Monterey Park cancelled the rest of the Chinese New Year celebrations following the mass shooting.

Related Topics

USA Injured Fire Police Swat China Driver Vehicles Vehicle Los Angeles Man Same Van Monterey January May Sunday Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

2 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

2 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

3 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sha ..

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.