UPDATE 2 - Bomb Blast Hits Pro-Ghani Campaign Gathering In Central Afghanistan - Source
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:50 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A bomb blast broke out near an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a security source confirmed to Sputnik.
According to the source, the explosion was caused by a magnetic bomb planted on a car.
Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the Parwan governor, told Sputnik that the blast had caused no casualties.
A source in the president's campaign team told Sputnik that "Ashraf Ghani was also at the meeting during the blast."
Sputnik sources later said that the blast was a suicide attack.
The twice-delayed Afghan presidential election is scheduled for September 28. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.