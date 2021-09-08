UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Canada Deportation Hearing For Ex-Nazi Begins After Bid To Keep Proceedings Secret Fails

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

UPDATE 2 - Canada Deportation Hearing for Ex-Nazi Begins After Bid to Keep Proceedings Secret Fails

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander by Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) began on Tuesday.

In first of the four-day hearing, the defense introduced a motion to conduct the admissibility hearing against the former death squad member in private, barring members of the media and public from observing the proceedings. However, IRB Immigration Division member Karen Greenwood dismissed the motion put forth by Oberlander, the immigration board's spokesperson said in a statement to reporters.

In the application, Oberlander's legal counsel, Ronald Poulton cited threats to the former Nazi's family following each publication of stories reporting on the ongoing deportation process.

The media reports have triggered a wave of death threats, compelling the family to seek assistance from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, Oberlander's new designated representative, grandson Jamie Rooney, said in a sworn affidavit.

"Each time the media issues a story about my grandfather, we receive unsolicited and often threatening messages by email and on social media platforms. Over the last 8 to 10 months, these messages have become more threatening and frequent," Rooney said.

Additionally, Rooney noted Russian government "interest" in the case and expressed "deep concern" about the "continued inaccuracy and content of Russian media reporting" of the case.

Oberlander faces legal scrutiny in Russia, where investigators say that Oberlander was complicit in the World War II massacre of 27,000 civilians, including orphaned children, in Russia's Rostov region. Federal Security Service (FSB) files obtained by Sputnik revealed that Oberlander, a former interpreter for the Sonderkommando SS-10A death squad, played a role in the massacre.

Rooney said the Canadian government "never made this allegation."

Oberlander's legal team also introduced supplementary arguments to the bid to have the former death squad member's deportation hearings halted, claiming his debilitated physical state renders him unable to mount a defense against the allegations he is accused of.

According to a report drafted by Oberlander's physician, the 97-year-old is not expected to "survive much beyond the summer" and has lost most cognitive function.

Oberlander has been embroiled in legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the latter began trying to strip Ukrainian-born ex-SS member of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time and final time in 2017 and Canada's Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Police Russia Canada Social Media Rostov Waterloo December Citizenship 2017 World War Family Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

2 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

1 hour ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

1 hour ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.