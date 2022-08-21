MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) A car has caught on fire in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region, a law enforcement source has confirmed to Sputnik.

According to the Russian Kommersant newspaper, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian political philosopher and analyst, and a proponent of Traditionalist beliefs, could have been killed in the accident.

Dugin has reportedly arrived on the scene of the accident on Mozhayskoye Highway. According to several Russian media reports, an explosion preceded the accident involving the Land Cruiser Prado vehicle.

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Telegram that "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter.

.. In a car."

Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas expressed his "deepest condolences" to Alexander Dugin via Telegram and said that those responsible must be brought to justice "wherever they are."

Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July. Dugin himself was sanctioned by the EU, US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.