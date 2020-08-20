UPDATE 2 - China Registers 7 Coronavirus Cases, 22 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, seven cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22 asymptomatic carriers, 60 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All seven new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,895 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,745 people have recovered, 516 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,346 cases have been imported, 2,148 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 775,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.9 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global COVID-19 case tally stands at 22,328,069, with 786,303 deaths and 14,261,142 recoveries.