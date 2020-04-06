UPDATE 2 - Danish Police Register Decline in Crime Across Country Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A drop in crime has been observed across Denmark against the backdrop of the restrictive measures imposed by the government to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, the country's police told Sputnik.

"Theft on the street and in shops are rattled. And the number of Burglary in private housings are also significantly decreasing due to people being more at home. Likewise, the Danish police a decline in dangerous crime, violence. Is a natural consequence when people are less together, and the nightlife are suspended. Also on the streets we see a decrease in traffic accidents due to fewer cars on the streets," the police's press service said.

Denmark has so far confirmed about 4,600 COVID-19 cases and 179 related fatalities.

In early March, the Danish authorities announced the shutdown of schools, universities and all public places in the country due to the outbreak. Gatherings of more than 10 people were also banned, and citizens were urged to stay home and not to get out unless it was urgently needed.

Meanwhile, the French Interior Ministry also reported a decline in crimes and offenses in the country, where all cafes, restaurants, cinemas and non-food retail shops have been closed amid the pandemic.

"In March 2020, against the background of the health crisis related to COVID-19, the rates of reported crimes and misdemeanors fell sharply compared to February 2020, while most of them had been on the rise before," the ministry said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry also indicated that the number of reports on domestic abuse saw a "clear growth in March" ” by more than 32 percent countrywide and by 36 percent in Paris in the first week of lockdown alone.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with some 70,000 related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. Europe is currently the most-affected region in the world.