UPDATE 2 - Death Toll From Car Bomb Attack In Afghanistan's Ghazni Rises To 31 - Police Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The death toll from a car bomb explosion at a military base in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni on Sunday increased to 31, while 24 people have sustained injuries, a source in the Ghazni police headquarters told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the source, there were 21 soldiers among the 31 people who died, and 17 soldiers among those injured.

The latest situation update by Afghanistan's 1TV broadcaster stated 30 people killed and 24 others injured by the blast.

The Pajhwok Afghan news Agency has reported that an explosive device placed in a car detonated near an Afghan military base in Ghazni.

Before the blast, there reportedly was a gunfight outside the base.

The Ghazni governor's spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada, said that the explosives were detonated by a suicide bomber. Security sources have confirmed this to Sputnik, saying that the perpetrator drove a Humvee vehicle.

According to Jumazada, the attacker targeted a police unit in Ghazni's Third District. The sources told Sputnik that the police unit included soldiers of the Afghan national army.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that military ambulances rushed to the scene and took the victims to a hospital.

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the blast.

