UPDATE 2 - Death Toll in Kabul Wedding Blast Rises to 63, Over 180 Injured - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The death toll in the explosion that took place at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 63, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"At least 63 people who attended the wedding ceremony in the west of Kabul have been killed and 182 more wounded," the source said.

An explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital at 10:40 p.m. local time (18:10 GMT) on Saturday. After the blast, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that all of the injured people were transported to a hospital.

Women and children are among the victims of the blast, according to the ministry.

Photos from the tragedy released online show relatives digging up graves for 14 members of one family who were killed in Kabul wedding blast.

"I lost my friends, my nephews, my relatives. We have been digging graves, carrying dead bodies, a lot of people have been killed, we have been carrying bodies and a huge amount of bodies," Ahmad Hamed, who survived the bombing, told Sputnik.

Hamed said that "more than a hundred people were dead in the bombing and more than two hundred people were wounded."

"The hotel was booked for 1,200 people ... We had booked both [halls] of the hotel since there were a lot of people," he added.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

In the meantime, the Taliban movement in a statement has rejected the involvement of the group in the bombing and condemned the attack.