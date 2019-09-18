UPDATE 2 - Dems Urge Trump to Get Congress' Approval Before Attacking Iran, Senator Graham Disagrees

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump needs an authorization vote from Congress before launching any attack on Iran in retaliation for the recent strikes against Saudi oil facilities, Congressman Eliot Engel said in a statement.

Earlier, NBC News reported that the Pentagon presented Trump with options to attack Iran including strikes on the country's oil facilities.

"The Constitution is clear: unless the United States is attacked first, the President needs authorization from Congress before attacking Iran, even if he is acting in support of one of our partners," Engel, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Trump administration's lack of a strategy had generated escalation and confusion in the middle East, Engel maintained.

US Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told MSNBC news on Tuesday that he would file a war powers resolution to force an immediate vote to stymie any unauthorized military action against Iran.

Senator Dick Durbin, the second highest-ranking Democratic lawmaker in the chamber, earlier in the day said that the United States does not have a security treaty with Saudi Arabia and hence has no commitment to defend them even if the evidence reveals the country was attacked by Iran.

However, Senator Lindsey Graham had a much different message than his Democratic colleagues by suggesting that Trump must take a stronger stance against Iran and retaliate to this "act of war.

" Graham said the president should act but keep Congress briefed on the matter.

"The measured response by President Trump regarding the shooting down of an American drone was clearly seen by the Iranian regime as a sign of weakness," Graham said in a statement on Tuesday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford told reporters on Tuesday that US Central Command has sent forensic specialists to assist Saudi Arabia with its assessment of the incident.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its compounds, the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day - about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output. The closure of oil facilities triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that oil supplies reduced after the attack on Saudi oil facilities had returned to their previous levels.

US officials including Trump have accused Iran of being responsible for Saturday's attacks. Tehran has dismissed the accusations. The Houthis, a Yemeni militia group against which Riyadh and its allies have waged a four year war, claimed responsibility and promised more attacks.