UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Deputy Governor Of Afghanistan's Kabul Province Killed In Bomb Blast - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:43 PM

UPDATE 2 - Deputy Governor of Afghanistan's Kabul Province Killed in Bomb Blast - Interior Ministry

The deputy governor of Afghanistan's eastern Kabul province and his secretary were killed in a bomb blast, Tariq Arian, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs, confirmed on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The deputy governor of Afghanistan's eastern Kabul province and his secretary were killed in a bomb blast, Tariq Arian, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs, confirmed on Tuesday.

"A magnetic bomb exploded on Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor for Kabul province, today at 9:45 am [05:15 GMT], in the Makrorian area. Unfortunately, the deputy governor, along with his secretary, were killed, and two of his bodyguards were injured," Arian wrote on Twitter.

No terrorist group present in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but the Afghan presidential palace has blamed the Taliban militancy for the blast.

The High Council for National Reconciliation condemned the attack in a statement and expressed concern that such attacks could harm the peace process.

The Afghan government has accused the Taliban of targeting civilians and security forces despite a February agreement with the United States. The US launched an airstrike at insurgents in Kandahar Province last Friday to defend government forces.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Governor Twitter Kandahar United States February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahraini King on National ..

1 minute ago

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turk ..

6 minutes ago

EU Parliament Votes Against Polish Nominee to Euro ..

3 minutes ago

Crimea, Nicaragua to Launch Bilateral Trade in 202 ..

3 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan reaches five million ..

12 minutes ago

APS Young Martyrs Day: Nation pledges united-stand ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.