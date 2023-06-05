UPDATE 2 - EU Commission Yet to Decide on Extending Ukrainian Food Import Restrictions - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The European Commission is yet to decide on the extension of restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries that expire today, EU spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday.

"No decision has been taken yet," Ferrer told RIA Novosti.

The official told a briefing that the decision on the extension of restrictions is expected to be announced later on Monday.

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus, in turn, said that Warsaw received a draft resolution of the European Commission that provides for an extension up to September 15. He also expressed hope that this draft would go into effect on Tuesday.

The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after they complained that cheap grain was driving down prices, hitting the livelihoods of local farmers.

Ukraine protested the curbs.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, of Poland, said last week that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine should be prolonged until at least the end of October. The EU chief commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the restrictions.

Polish state-run news agency PAP cited an EU source as saying on Monday that the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower had been extended until mid-September in return for the five countries dropping unilateral limits on Ukrainian goods. Their transit to other EU countries has not been restricted.