UPDATE 2 - EU New Sanctions Regime on Human Rights Abuse to Enter Force on Tuesday - Official Journal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union's new sanctions regime regarding abuse of human rights will enter force on December 8, according to the publication in the official journal.

"This Regulation shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union." the regulation read.

Later in the day, the European People's Party (EPP) Group, the largest faction within the European Parliament, expressed regret over a provision of the new document that requires unanimity among EU countries to introduce specific sanctions over human rights abuses.

"I am convinced that this mechanism will have a deterrent effect. But I regret that the measures will require unanimity among EU countries. Still, I am convinced that this mechanism is a necessary step to combat impunity," EPP Group spokeswoman for human rights Isabel Wiseler-Lima said, as quoted in the group's press release.

The EPP Group was advocating for adopting such sanctions by qualified majority and including corruption in the list of the punishable violations under the new regime.

The new regulation applies to genocide, crimes against humanity, human trafficking, abuses of freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of opinion, freedom of religion and belief. The bloc plans to enforce it only on its own territory.

Under the new regime, which will target individuals and entities, the EU can ban entry to the bloc, freeze the assets of a person or an organization in the EU and ban any EU citizen or company from providing any economic support to the persons designated under this regime.

EU foreign policy high representative as well as member states can propose a person or entity to be designated. The final decision is made by the European Council.