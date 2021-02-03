UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - FBI Agents Killed Serving Warrant In Florida, Biden Briefed, Offers Condolences

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The FBI confirmed two of its agents were killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting while they were serving a search warrant in Florida.

"Two FBI agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition," the agency said in a statement Tuesday. "The Names of the deceased will not be released at this time."

The FBI also said in the statement that the suspected shooter is deceased.

The FBI explained that the shooting took place at approximately 6:00 a.m. in Sunrise, Florida, when a team of agents were trying to execute "a Federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.

"

The shooting incident is being investigated by the FBI's Inspection Division, the statement said.

The warrant was related to a child pornography case under investigation by the FBI, local media reported.

The media reported earlier that the suspect was believed to have barricaded and killed himself.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden at a presser said he was briefed on the matter and offered condolences to the family's.

