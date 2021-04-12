UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE 2 - Firefighter Dies Responding To Fire At Plant In Russia's St. Petersburg- Emergency Service

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

UPDATE 2 - Firefighter Dies Responding to Fire at Plant in Russia's St. Petersburg- Emergency Service

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) A firefighter was killed while responding to a massive blaze that broke out at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that 50 people were evacuated from a six-story historical building. Two of them sustained burn injuries.

"The body of a deceased firefighter has been found," the spokesperson said, noting that the man was first listed as missing.

The official added that two other firemen received major burn injuries.

At the moment, all firefighters have left the burning building over the risks of its collapse.

Special equipment is currently being installed 150-200 meters (492-656 feet) from the site to use water from the Neva River.

According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the fire has spread over 4,000 square meters of space, and the blaze engulfed all the floors of the building and had the roof collapse.

It added that a helicopter was set to take off to extinguish the fire, which spread to a neighboring industrial building, a correspondent reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry has deployed two Mi-8 helicopters to help extinguish the blaze.

In the meantime, the prosecutor's office of the St. Petersburg's Nevsky district has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the Unified State Real Estate Register, the type of permitted use of the land plot under the fire-hit 19th century building allows high-rise buildings to be erected there.

Related Topics

Century Fire Water Russia Man St. Petersburg SITE All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

2 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

15 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

32 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

32 minutes ago

KP assembly passes PDA Amendment, KP Mass Transit ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.