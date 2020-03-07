UrduPoint.com
UPDATE 2 - France Confirms More Than 100 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 716

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France has reached 716, with 11 fatalities, the French health authorities said on Saturday.

Given that as of Friday, there were 577 COVID-19 cases in the country, the number of those infected with the virus increased by more than 100 over the past 24 hours.

"Since January 24, 2020, France has confirmed 716 COVID-19 cases. Eleven people have died since the epidemic outbreak," the government said.

In Belgium, there have been 169 confirmed cases of the disease so far with 60 of them being detected over the past 24 hours, according to the FPS (Federal Public Service) Public Health,

Sweden reported that a total of 161 people had contracted the disease with more than 100 of them being registered in the capital of Stockholm, according to the local authorities. Seventy-six patients are people recently returned from Italy or contacted with them.

Croatia also confirmed on Saturday another coronavirus case, the 12th one in the country.

Poland has registered its sixth COVID-19 patient.

The United Kingdom's health authorities, meanwhile, said that 206 cases of the coronavirus disease, two of them fatal, had been confirmed as of Saturday.

Germany confirmed that the number of those infected with the virus had reached 795 in the country with North Rhine-Westphalia state having registered the highest number of the cases - over 370.

Romania also registered an increase in the number of coronavirus-affected people in the country on Saturday, detecting three more cases, one of which is the first in the capital of Bucharest. That brings the total toll of COVID-19 cases to 12. Meanwhile, three people have already recovered from the disease.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 100,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,500 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.

