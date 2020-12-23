UPDATE 2 - French Interior Minister Says Puy-de-Dome Attacker Who Killed 3 Gendarmes Was Found Dead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced on Wednesday that the attacker who shot dead three gendarmes in the central department of Puy-de-Dome was found dead.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old man shot three gendarmes dead and injured one more police staffer who were responding to a domestic violence call by his wife.

"The attacker was found dead," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

He also said that he was going to the incident scene.

In the meantime, French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to the deceased police officers.

"They intervened to rescue a woman victim of domestic violence in Puy-de-Dome, three gendarmes were killed, and the fourth was injured. The nation is united by the pain of families. To protect us, our forces act at the risk of their lives. They are our heroes," Macron said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has also voiced his condolences over the incident.

"Three of our gendarmes were killed that night, while they were hired to protect and save. This tragedy touches us all and the whole country mourns. I share the pain of their loved ones and their brothers in arms and assure them of my unwavering support," he tweeted.

In the meantime, Darmanin has arrived at the crime scene in the central French Puy-de-Dome department.

"On behalf of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, I came to offer my condolences to the comrades of the three gendarmes who died last night. The nation is in mourning. Let us never forget that those who protect us risk their lives every day," the minister wrote on Twitter.

According to media reports, over 300 security troops were earlier mobilized in search operations for the perpetrator.