UPDATE 2 - French President Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Elysee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for a week, the presidential palace Elysee said Thursday.

"The president of the country tested positive for Covid-19 today," the Elysee said in a press release, adding that the president got tested with RT-PCR after showing initial symptoms.

"In accordance with the current sanitary rules, which apply to all, the president will self-isolate for seven days. He will continue working and fulfilling his duties from a distance," the press release said.

Following the announcement on Macron's positive COVID-19 test result, key EU officials and leaders of other countries have expressed their solidarity with the French leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

"President Macron, Emmanuel, wishing you a speedy and full recovery," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined in.

"Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus.

We are all wishing you a speedy recovery," he wrote on Twitter.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has also expressed recovery wishes to Macron.

"Dear @EmmanuelMacron, I wish you a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon," he said in a tweet.

"Dear @EmmanuelMacron , I wish you a quick recovery. I am wholehartedly with you. This pandemic, we are going to defeat it together. We will continue to work hand in hand to immunize and protect our citizens," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

However, despite being a potential contact case of the French president, as they both attended the European Council meeting last week, von der Leyen would continue her agenda without going to self-isolation.

In the meantime, several political figures, who have been in contact with Macron, decided to cancel their meetings and self-isolate, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.