UPDATE 2 - Georgian Opposition Clashes With Protesters in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Protests in Georgia took an unusual turn on Saturday when anti-government protesters clashed with opposition in the heart of the national capital Tbilisi, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Opposition activists were barred from joining a group of protesters, leading to an altercation. Police moved in swiftly to break up the scuffles.

There have been rallies in Tbilisi since Thursday night when a Russian lawmaker addressed an orthodox assembly in the Georgian parliament, prompting thousands to storm the building.

Protesters again gathered outside the legislature on Saturday. The central Rustaveli avenue was blocked. There were calls for the interior minister to step down over how police handled demonstrators.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that protesters had started marching toward the ruling Georgian Dream party's office.

Armaz Akhvlediani, the head of the Center for Democratic Audit and former international secretary of Georgian Dream, said the protests in Tbilisi would continue until the country's interior minister resigned.

Protesters have given the government until 2:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) to fulfill the conditions, otherwise rallies outside the parliament would continue.

Other than the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, protesters also demand holding parliamentary elections under a proportional representation electoral system and the release of protesters detained during a rally on Thursday.

Saturday's protests ended with a peaceful march to the Georgian Dream's office, with protesters singing patriotic songs. Rallies are expected to renew on Sunday.