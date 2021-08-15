UPDATE 2 - Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 227 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The number of casualties in the earthquake in Haiti has risen to 227, according to the country's civil protection agency.

"The number of casualties in the earthquake has increased, reaching 227, 158 of which are in the south; hundreds are injured or missing. The first response by both professional rescuers and the population helped to pull many people out of the rubble. Hospitals continue to receive those wounded," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that he will declare a state of emergency in the country following the earthquake and urged for solidarity in the face of the disaster.

The European Union expressed readiness to assist Haiti with its relief efforts and mapping the affected areas.

"In light of the devastating earthquake affecting #Haiti, we have triggered the @CopernicusEMS service [satellite imagery service] to support @eu_echo [EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid] field officers and our partners on the ground, for the production of maps in rapid mapping mode. We stand ready to help," Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for crisis management, tweeted.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti earlier on Saturday. The country's civil protection agency initially reported that at least 29 people had been killed as a result.