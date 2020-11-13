WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Seven peacekeepers from the United States, France and the Czech Republic have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss on November 12, 2020, of seven of our uniformed military colleagues from three countries who died in a helicopter crash during a routine mission. This included one Czech, one French, and five US MFO members," the statement said.

Another MFO member survived and was evacuated, the statement also said.

The MFO said it will conduct an investigation of the incident, which took place during a routine mission in Egypt's area of Sharm el-Sheikh, and there is no reason to suggest the crash was not an accident.

"A full investigation of the cause of the crash, which appears to be mechanical in nature, has been launched," the statement said.

The Egyptian authorities and Israeli counterparts cooperating in the recovery efforts, the statement added.

The peacekeeping force, consisting of over 1,000 personnel from 13 countries, oversees the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel reached in 1978.