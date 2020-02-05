UPDATE 2 - Indiana Mayor Buttigieg Leading Iowa Caucus Vote With 62% of Precincts Reporting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Initial results of the Democratic Iowa Caucus show Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead following an overnight delay.

Buttigieg so far has garnered 26.9% of the "state delegate equivalents" with Senator Bernie Sanders in second place at 25.1 percent, the partial results revealed on Tuesday.

The initial results were expected to be in on Monday night by 11:00 p.m. EST (4:00 a.m. GMT on Tuesday) but were delayed due to what the Iowa Democratic Party said were irregularities.

In a press conference before the partial results were released on Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy price said the delay was "unacceptable" and that the organization would continue probing the issues that caused the problems.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third place so far at 18.

3 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth place at 15.6 percent.

Last night, Buttigieg announced to his supporters that they were victorious in the Iowa caucus although official results had not yet been made public.

Last night Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Mandy McClure said the delay was due to "quality checks," adding that they found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. McClure also clarified that the delay was not due to any hack or intrusion.

The New York Times reported that the delay may be the result of technical issues and higher voter turnout.

Trump won the Republican Iowa Caucus race with 97% (29,761) of votes cast Monday night, easily defeating his Republican challengers Joe Walsh and William Weld, according to official results from the Iowa Republican Party.