UPDATE 2 - International Flights to Remain Suspended in Colombia Until August 31 - Transport Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) International flights, suspended due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will remain banned in Colombia until August 31, Transport Minister Angela Maria Orozco said.

"It is clear that the ban on international flights is inextricably linked to the emergency epidemiological situation, which has been extended until August 31," Orozco said.

"Until this date, neither restoration of air transportation nor opening of the borders is expected," the minister said in an interview with Bluradio.

Domestic transportation will remain suspended until the end of June.

A total of 16,935 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Colombia, with 613 deaths and over 4,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 318,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,789,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,968,000, with over 326,000 deaths and more than 1,880,000 recoveries.

