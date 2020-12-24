UPDATE 2 - Japanese Prosecutors Will Not Indict Abe Over Expenses for Annual Gatherings - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Japanese prosecutors on Thursday decided not to indict former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over allegations that his support group had failed to provide accurate financial information related to organizing annual cherry blossom viewing gatherings for supporters, media reported.

According to Kyodo news agency, prosecutors instead issued an indictment to Abe's state-paid secretary, Hiroyuki Haikawa, and will impose a fine for his failure to keep some financial records related to dinners.

Abe earlier denied allegations regarding the case, but on Thursday apologized for the incident.

"I checked everything in the office many times, and tried to give only those answers that I knew at the moment. But, as the result, some answers contradicted facts, and this undermined the citizens' trust in politics," Abe said at a press conference, adding that he "would like to apologize for this."

The media also added, citing its sources in the Japanese Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, that Japan's investigators would initiate a probe against Hiromu Kurokawa, the former chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, who was allegedly engaged in gambling in May, when the country was under a state of emergency.

Kyodo noted that initially prosecutors decided not to indict Kurokawa who resigned, following the reports that suggested he played mahjong for money with three journalists.

According to the media, Kurokawa is considered to be in close relations with Abe whose cabinet allowed Kurokawa to remain in his post after he turned 63 and reached the retirement age.

Earlier in December, media reported that the prosecutors intended to proceed with the case against Abe's aide, who was in charge of organizing annual cherry blossom-viewing parties held between 2013 and 2019 and reportedly failed to disclose the full cost of the events. The bills for the parties not declared in political fund reports are estimated at 23 million Yen ($222,000), much higher than what was collected from attendees.

In August, Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister, resigned abruptly due to the recurrence of a chronic illness. The Japanese parliament promptly elevated Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to head a new government. Abe, a life-long member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is seen as political royalty in Japan with heavyweight political and military leaders on both sides of his family.