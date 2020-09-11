WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Supreme Court of the state of Wisconsin ordered the mailing of absentee ballots for the US presidential election to be suspended pending a decision on whether to allow the participation of the Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, a court filing revealed.

Trump upset Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin in 2016 by less than one percent of votes cast. Moreover, Wisconsin had a 1.8% absentee ballot rejection rate in this year's Democratic Primary, representing about 23,000 votes - about the same number that Trump won the state by in 2016.

Hawkins has disputed in court the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decision not to list him on the ballot because of allegations that his running mate Angela Walker listed an incorrect address on thousands of nominating papers for signature.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the decision came down along partisan lines.

"The court, in a 4-3 decision with all liberal-backed justices dissenting, said clerks should hold off on sending out any absentee ballots until it issues a further order in the case," the report said on Thursday.

The court also asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission to report whether any ballots have been mailed out to voters. As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission logged nearly a million of absentee ballot requests on file, according to the report.