UPDATE 2 - Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Registered Near Tehran - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was registered at 0:48 on Friday (20:18 GMT on Thursday) near the border of two Iranian provinces, Tehran and Mazandaran, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of seven kilometers (over four miles).

A Sputnik correspondent in Tehran felt a slight tremor, without seeing any impact on the Iranian capital.

According to Iranian Minister of Health and Medical education Saeed Namaki, the national emergency services turned out to be ready for the earthquake.

"I have talked to the country's emergency service and the Red Crescent as well as heads of the units that are responsible for medical care.

Fortunately, they are 100-percent ready," Namaki wrote on his Twitter page.

Later, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the Iranian emergency service, said that the earthquake had left one person dead and six more injured.

"A 60-year-old man had died as a result of an injury, sustained while fleeing in the Damavand District," Khaledi said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.

