UPDATE 2 - Medical Jet En Route To Collect Navalny, Transport Him To Berlin For Treatment - Reports

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A special medical aircraft took off from Germany to take Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently in an intensive care in Russia's Omsk, to Berlin for further treatment, the German Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the regional Health Ministry Tatyana Shakirova told reporters that the board of doctors, involving physicians from Moscow, was taking place in Omsk to discuss the case of Navalny and whether he could be relocated from a local hospital or not.

According to the media, the jet departed from the Nuremberg airport in the early hours of Friday. Navalny will reportedly be transferred to Charite hospital in Berlin.

Meanwhile, Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), said that the board of doctors decided that Navalny could not be transported from the Omsk hospital.

"A chief physician said that Navalny could not be transported. [His] condition is unstable," Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

In the meantime, the Flightradar24 air traffic tracking service shows that the medical jet has already entered the Russian airspace.

Based on the website's interactive map, the plane has crossed the Ural mountain range.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he fell gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in a coma. FBK believes that the politician was poisoned, most likely when he drank a cup of tea at the airport of Tomsk. The hospital said that this was just one of the possible reasons behind Navalny's sickness.

