UPDATE 2 - Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reported On-Site

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The authorities at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, located near the US Capitol, said on Friday that the base has been placed on lockdown after a potential armed individual was seen on-site.

"There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known location was on the South side near Blanchard Barracks," the authorities said in a statement.

"Description of the individual is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag."

The authorities said earlier they were looking for a second suspect who may be injured but later clarified that they are now just looking for one suspect on base. It was unclear if the possible second suspect was arrested.

The US Naval Research Laboratory, located about three miles from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, also warned all employees to remain in place.