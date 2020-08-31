PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic says it is too early to make any conclusions regarding the parliamentary election as the official results are not out yet.

"Data is still coming in, it is difficult to say anything about the results. We currently have 40 mandates with our traditional partners, the fight for a majority in parliament continues, after that we will wait for the results from the Election Commission," Dukanovic said at the DPS party's headquarters in the early hours of Monday.

Late on Sunday, opposition figure Milan Knezevic told Sputnik that the reign of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro (DPS) was coming to an end, after the first exit polls showed that major opposition coalition "For the Future of Montenegro" was leading in the parliamentary election with over 33 percent of the votes.

The turnout at the election was over 74 percent, according to information released by the Election Commission right before midnight on Sunday.

"For the Future of Montenegro" has already announced its victory in the Sunday election with opposition leader Zdravko Krivokapic calling for the creation of an expert government.

"The best solution is an expert government with a limited mandate ... whether it will be two or three years, it should be discussed. But without an expert government there will be no improvements. It's not that important how many parties the government will be composed of," Krivokapic said at the "For the Future of Montenegro" headquarters.

Krivokapic called on all Montenegro residents not to give in to provocations and to stay home so as to avoid tensions following the Sunday vote. He described the economic situation in the country as dire and called for eradicating corruption in Montenegro.

A Sputnik correspondent reported in the early hours of Monday that the opposition was "cautiously" celebrating victory.

The Vijesti newspaper reported that supporters of the "For the Future of Montenegro" coalition went out into the streets in several cities in Montenegro late on Sunday. Several people were injured in the second largest city of Montenegro, Niksic, when a BMW rammed into a group of opposition supporters. Vijesti said citing police that one person sustained grave injuries.