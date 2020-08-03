UPDATE 2 - Moscow Metro Receives Anonymous Bomb Threat, Checks Expected at All Stations - Emergencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) All the stations of the Moscow underground will be checked on Monday due to an anonymous bomb threat, a representative of the city's emergency services told Sputnik, expressing the belief that metro operation will not be affected.

"The metro service has received an anonymous e-mail with a bomb threat at three stations. Taking into consideration that the Names of the stations have not been mentioned, there will be checks through the entire underground system," the representative said.

The Moscow metro operates as usual, since similar checks are usually conducted without evacuation of passengers or any other emergency measures, the representative added.

Apart from that, all the Auchan stores in Moscow have received anonymous bomb threats.

"Hypermarkets of the Auchan chain and a maternity clinic in Moscow's south-west have also received anonymous bomb threats," the emergency services' representative told Sputnik.

Security staffers are already conducting checks, and all the facilities that have received threats are operating normally.

The representative also said that the Sheremetyevo International Airport had received an anonymous message about bombs allegedly planted in concourse and four planes stationed at the ramp. Law enforcement agencies have already launched an inspection.

The Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow, which has also received a bomb threat, is operating routinely, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

"An urgent check is being carried out by the airport's dog service and the police," the Zhukovsky International Airport's spokesperson said.

Since late 2019, courts, shopping malls, metro stations, schools, airports and hospitals across Russia have been receiving anonymous bomb threats. None of the threats has been confirmed so far, however, hey have entailed significant financial losses.