UPDATE 2 - Moscow Paralyzed by Huge Traffic Jams in Depth of Night Over Heavy Snowfall - Yandex

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Moscow is facing huge traffic jams at 11:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on Saturday because of the heavy snowfall, the traffic monitoring service of the Yandex company shows, putting the city's traffic jams at 8 out of 10.

At 10:49 a.m., the traffic jam was rated at 9 out of 10. Since 04:00 a.m., Yandex has put it at 8 out of 10, while under normal conditions the streets of the Russian capital are absolutely free at this time.

The European part of Russia is currently facing the Volker cyclone, which brought low temperatures and the record snowfall that caused significant traffic problems and mass cancellation of flights.

According to the flight monitoring service of Yandex, over 40 flights from Moscow airports were either canceled or delayed in the morning hours amid the snowfall.

In particular, 27 flights were delayed and two more canceled at the Domodedovo airport, seven flights were delayed and one canceled at the Sheremetyevo airport and seven flights were delayed at Vnukovo.