MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - nearly the same number as the day before - bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,669, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 12 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 14 people died from COVID-19 in the city, bringing the number of deaths to 3,657.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 606,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 8,500.

More than 368,000 people (about 61 percent of the country's total case tally) have recovered.

Moscow's case count currently exceeds 216,000, with over 141,000 recoveries (65 percent of the overall number of cases in the city).

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 473,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 9.1 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 9,343,000, with over 479,000 deaths and more than 4,692,000 recoveries.